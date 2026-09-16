Renault and Geely to invest 319 million euros in Brazil

PARIS, Sept 15 : Automakers Renault and Geely said on Tuesday they will make a new €319 million investment in Brazil, reinforcing their industrial partnership.
Source: Reuters
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PARIS, Sept 15 : Automakers Renault and Geely said on Tuesday they will make a new €319 million investment in Brazil, reinforcing their industrial partnership.
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