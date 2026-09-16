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Renault and Geely to invest 319 million euros in Brazil
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Business

Renault and Geely to invest 319 million euros in Brazil

Renault and Geely to invest 319 million euros in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured Renault R5 E-Tech cars in the yard at the Renault factory of the Ampere ElectriCity site in Douai, France, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/ File Photo

16 Sep 2026 03:17AM
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PARIS, Sept 15 : Automakers Renault and Geely said on Tuesday they will make a new €319 million investment in Brazil, reinforcing their industrial partnership.

Source: Reuters
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