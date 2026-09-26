REUTERS NEXT- FTC chair pushes back on treating AI agents as independent actors

Sept 25 : U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson said on Friday he would resist describing AI agents as autonomous actors that "break loose" with "wills and desires of their own".

"I'm going to continue as long as I am chairman to resist this anthropomorphizing of these tools," Ferguson said, speaking at the Reuters Momentum AI Austin.

AI companies have sometimes described systems as acting beyond human control, but subsequent reviews of audit trails have shown that the systems were carrying out instructions they had been given, Ferguson said.