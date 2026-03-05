Revolut files for US bank charter, names Duransoy as US CEO

NEW YORK, March 5 : Britain's Revolut applied for a U.S. bank charter and appointed former Visa executive Cetin Duransoy as its new CEO for the United States, the fintech company announced on Thursday.

Revolut, which has about 70 million clients in 40 markets, is setting its sights on the lucrative U.S. market. If its applications are approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Revolut plans to broaden its U.S. business to gather deposits, make loans, issue credit cards and facilitate payments.

"The United States is a key pillar of our global growth strategy," Revolut Founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said in a statement. He said its presence in the U.S. will be important for the fintech to reach a goal of 100 million customers globally.

Revolut is expected to invest $500 million in the U.S. over the next three to five years, including the capital for the new bank, marketing and hiring, Sid Jajodia, the company's outgoing U.S. chief executive, said in an interview. Jajodia will serve as the company's global chief banking officer as Duransoy takes the helm in the U.S.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The fintech, which sponsors the Audi Formula 1 team, soccer teams and music festivals, intends to look for similar opportunities in the U.S. to promote its brand.

Its strategy in Europe and other markets has been to attract customers using it as a secondary bank account for services including payments and foreign exchange transactions, then woo them with perks like subscriptions, Jajodia said.

Another so-called neobank, Brazil's Nubank, is awaiting full approval for a U.S. banking license. Spain's Santander opened a digital bank in the U.S. in 2024 and announced the acquisition of regional bank Webster Financial last month.

Jajodia declined to comment on the timing of any initial public offering by Revolut, noting that there is capital available in private markets.

The company completed a secondary share sale valuing it at $75 billion in November.

Revolut's U.K. bank is operating under some restrictions in a mobilization phase because of its size, Jajodia said.

Revolut has 12 million clients in the U.K. and its global operations are carefully monitored by regulators, he said. Other banks that went through a similar regulatory process were much smaller, he said.