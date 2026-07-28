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Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says X account was hacked
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Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says X account was hacked

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says X account was hacked

Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder of Robinhood, attends a Rose Garden Club Lunch at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

28 Jul 2026 11:54PM
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July 28 : Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said on Tuesday that a hacker had posted fake content about a memecoin on his X account after it was compromised last week.

"A fraudster socially engineered X customer support to gain access, bypassing standard security features like 2FA and login notifications...," Tenev said in a post on X.

The account was fully restored, and the post was taken down later that day, Tenev said.

"Going forward, X account security has set up additional safeguards on my account to prevent this from happening again."

U.S. companies have been facing a rise in cybersecurity incidents in recent times, especially from a wave of AI-driven hacks that steal sensitive data and disrupt operations.

Source: Reuters
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