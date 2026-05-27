Robinhood opens platform to AI agents for trading, credit card purchases

May 27 : Robinhood will allow customers to deploy AI agents to trade stocks on its platform and make purchases on its credit card, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said its users will be able to create a dedicated trading account, separate from their primary one, and have their AI agents trade on their behalf.

• AI agents are digital assistants that go beyond chatbot-style prompt responses by autonomously planning and making their own decisions.

• Financial technology companies are racing to turn AI agents from experimental assistants into tools that can carry out real-world transactions.

• In 2025, Visa rolled out a new platform to allow users to delegate their online shopping tasks to AI agents.

• Robinhood said that while the feature is currently only available for equities trading, it expects to expand it to derivatives, crypto and prediction markets.

• Users can also give agents access to a virtual Robinhood Gold credit card to make automatic purchases, such as grabbing concert tickets before they sell out or buying products once prices drop below a set threshold.

• "I think our audience right now is the early adopters of agents," said Abhishek Fatehpuria, vice president of product management for brokerage at Robinhood.

• Robinhood executives said they had put enough guardrails in place to counter concerns of agents going rogue.

• Users can set spending limits on agentic credit card accounts and require manual approval before any purchase.

• Such controls are becoming a focus as businesses warn that agentic AI adoption is outpacing their ability to monitor it.

• A Deloitte survey of information technology and business leaders, published in April, said that only 21 per cent of respondents believe that their organizations have a mature governance model in place for agentic AI.