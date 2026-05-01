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Roku raises annual platform revenue forecast, shares climb
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Roku raises annual platform revenue forecast, shares climb

Roku raises annual platform revenue forecast, shares climb

FILE PHOTO: A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

01 May 2026 04:09AM (Updated: 01 May 2026 04:29AM)
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April 30 - Roku raised its annual platform revenue forecast on Thursday, signaling confidence that advertisers will continue to spend on its streaming platform, sending its shares up 10 per cent in extended trading. 

Roku is benefiting from the rise of streaming media, as more households make connected TV (CTV) devices their primary viewing platform.

Adverisers are following suit, diverting their spending from traditional linear television toward streaming, as CTV offers more precise audience targeting and measurement.

Earlier in April, Roku announced that it has surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide, reflecting the broader shift in viewing habits.

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The company's Platform segment, which includes advertising on its free, ad-supported service, The Roku Channel, as well as revenue-sharing agreements with other content services on its platform, has been a growth driver.

The segment's revenue grew 28 per cent to $1.13 billion in the first quarter, beating an estimate of $1.01 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Roku now sees 2026 platform revenue growing 21 per cent to $5 billion, compared with its prior projection of an increase of 18 per cent to $4.89 billion.

Roku, however, cautioned that higher memory costs will weigh on its device margins in the second half of the year, but said its Roku TV OS requires significantly less dynamic memory (DRAM) and storage memory (Flash) than other platforms.

Quarterly devices revenue came in at $118 million, down 16 per cent from the same period last year.

Source: Reuters
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