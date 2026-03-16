Logo
Logo

Business

Russia fines Telegram app $432,366 for failing to remove banned content, Ifax reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russia fines Telegram app $432,366 for failing to remove banned content, Ifax reports

Russia fines Telegram app $432,366 for failing to remove banned content, Ifax reports

FILE PHOTO: A person poses for a photo while holding a smartphone next to a screen showing the crossed logo of Telegram messaging app against the backdrop of the Russian state flag, in this illustration taken February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Illustration/File Photo

16 Mar 2026 05:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, March 16 : Russia has fined the Telegram messaging app 35 million roubles ($432,366) for failing to remove banned content, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Authorities have repeatedly accused Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps in Russia, of allowing itself to be used as a platform for illegal and extremist content.

Telegram rejects the charge and has accused Russia of trying to throttle its services in order to force people to switch to a state-run app called MAX.

($1 = 80.9500 roubles)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement