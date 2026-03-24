Logo
Logo

Business

Russia launches low-orbit satellites in bid to one day rival Starlink
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russia launches low-orbit satellites in bid to one day rival Starlink

24 Mar 2026 08:35PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, March 24 : Russia said on Tuesday it had launched 16 low-orbit satellites as Moscow seeks to build a rival to Elon Musk's Starlink network.

Russia remains far behind Starlink, which since its first launch of operational satellites in 2019 has grown to more than 10,000 satellites in orbit.

Bureau 1440, the Russian aerospace firm developing a low-Earth-orbit satellite system for global broadband data delivery, said it launched its first batch of 16 operational satellites on Monday.

"The launch of the first devices of the target group is a transition from experiment to the creation of a communication service," it said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The Soviet Union led early milestones in the space race, launching the Sputnik 1 satellite in 1957 and sending Yuri Gagarin into space in 1961 as the first human to orbit Earth.

But after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Russia's space programme struggled with funding shortages, corruption and complaints from young engineers about poor management.

According to Ashlee Vance's 2015 biography of Musk, Russian officials dismissed Musk in 2002 as not credible, spurring him to find a way to undercut Russia's space launch fees.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement