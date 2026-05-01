Logo
Logo

Business

Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says

Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says
The Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) rocket blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 30, 2026. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says
The Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) rocket blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 30, 2026. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says
The Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) rocket blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 30, 2026. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says
FILE PHOTO: A drone picture shows the Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) rocket being transported to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 31, 2026. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
Russia successfully test launches new Soyuz-5 rocket from Kazakhstan, space agency says
FILE PHOTO: A drone picture shows the Soyuz-5 (Sunkar) rocket being transported to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 31, 2026. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS
01 May 2026 04:00PM (Updated: 01 May 2026 10:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, May 1 : Russia has test launched its new Soyuz-5 rocket for the first time, the country's space agency said late on Thursday, saying it had lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan without any issues.

The Soyuz-5, which Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, describes as a launch vehicle equipped with the world's most powerful liquid-fuelled engine, lifted off successfully at 2100 Moscow time (1800 GMT) on April 30, it said in a statement.

The new rocket is capable of carrying payloads of up to 17 metric tonnes, will significantly reduce launch costs, and is more effective than its predecessors at placing objects like satellites in near earth orbit, the agency said.

Dmitry Bakanov, the head of Roskosmos, said the rocket - which he hailed as a "new step in space exploration" - would create new jobs in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Bakanov has previously told President Vladimir Putin that the Soyuz-5 is the first new launch vehicle that Russia has developed since 2014.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement