Russia warns Apple of $52 million fine over alleged bias against local apps

MOSCOW, July 1 : Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has issued a warning to iPhone maker Apple, urging the company to address what it described as discriminatory practices against Russian search engines and software.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service said Apple must ensure Russian software, including search engines and messenger Max, is pre-installed on its devices.

If the company fails to remedy the violations by July 15, it could face a fine of up to 4 billion roubles ($51.6 million).

($1 = 77.4955 roubles)