Logo
Logo

Business

Russia's Novatek strikes a preliminary deal on LNG supply to Vietnam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Russia's Novatek strikes a preliminary deal on LNG supply to Vietnam

Russia's Novatek strikes a preliminary deal on LNG supply to Vietnam

A view shows a board with the logo of Russian natural gas producer Novatek at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

23 Mar 2026 08:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW, March 23 : Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek has signed a preliminary contract with a buyer from Vietnam and is ready to begin supplies in the near future, company's chief executive Leonid Mikhelson told Russian state TV on Monday.

• Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is on four-day visit to Moscow.

• Novatek has been holding negotiations with buyers for more than five years, and a preliminary supply agreement was signed with one of them quite recently, Mikhelson is quoted as saying.

• PetroVietnam Gas was in talks with Novatek.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin warned this month that Russia could stop gas supplies to Europe with immediate effect and seek longer‑term commitments elsewhere.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement