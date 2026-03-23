Russia's Novatek strikes a preliminary deal on LNG supply to Vietnam

MOSCOW, March 23 : Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek has signed a preliminary contract with a buyer from Vietnam and is ready to begin supplies in the near future, company's chief executive Leonid Mikhelson told Russian state TV on Monday.

• Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is on four-day visit to Moscow.

• Novatek has been holding negotiations with buyers for more than five years, and a preliminary supply agreement was signed with one of them quite recently, Mikhelson is quoted as saying.

• PetroVietnam Gas was in talks with Novatek.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin warned this month that Russia could stop gas supplies to Europe with immediate effect and seek longer‑term commitments elsewhere.