Ryan Cohen says eBay directors should not dismiss his proposal without engaging on its substance

NEW YORK, May 13 : GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen on Wednesday told eBay's board that the company should not reject his $56 billion takeover proposal and that the company's shareholders deserve a chance to evaluate it.

Cohen wrote to the chairman of eBay that he requested a meeting with the company's board but that the board declined, according to the letter which was seen by Reuters.

Cohen sent his letter one day after eBay on Tuesday rejected his stock and cash offer.