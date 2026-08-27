Salesforce raises annual revenue forecasts on AI product momentum

Aug 26 : Salesforce raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, signaling confidence that enterprise adoption of its new AI-powered autonomous agents will accelerate sales.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company rose 7 per cent in extended trading.

The forecast suggest that Salesforce is gaining traction with AI-powered tools and autonomous agents that can automate sales, service, and marketing tasks — an area the company sees as a major growth driver for the future.

"We're seeing incredible demand for our AI and data products, with annual recurring revenue about to cross $4 billion," said CEO Marc Benioff.

The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue between $46.1 billion and $46.4 billion, compared with its prior outlook of $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion.

It also raised its annual adjusted earnings per share forecast to be between $16.67 and $16.71 from its earlier outlook range of $14.06 to $14.12 apiece.