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Salesforce raises annual revenue forecasts on AI product momentum
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Business

Salesforce raises annual revenue forecasts on AI product momentum

Salesforce raises annual revenue forecasts on AI product momentum

Signage for Salesforce is displayed at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026: Retail's Big Show, in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

27 Aug 2026 04:12AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 04:14AM)
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Aug 26 : Salesforce raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, signaling confidence that enterprise adoption of its new AI-powered autonomous agents will accelerate sales.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company rose 7 per cent in extended trading.

The forecast suggest that Salesforce is gaining traction with AI-powered tools and autonomous agents that can automate sales, service, and marketing tasks — an area the company sees as a major growth driver for the future.

"We're seeing incredible demand for our AI and data products, with annual recurring revenue about to cross $4 billion," said CEO Marc Benioff.

The company now expects fiscal 2027 revenue between $46.1 billion and $46.4 billion, compared with its prior outlook of $45.9 billion to $46.2 billion.

It also raised its annual adjusted earnings per share forecast to be between $16.67 and $16.71 from its earlier outlook range of $14.06 to $14.12 apiece.

Source: Reuters
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