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Samsung, affiliates commit $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout
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Business

Samsung, affiliates commit $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout

Samsung, affiliates commit $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout

FILE PHOTO: A Samsung Electronics logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Sep 2026 07:57AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2026 09:18AM)
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Sept 29 : KKR-backed US-based AI infrastructure company Helix Digital said on Tuesday that Samsung and its affiliates had committed a combined $1 billion to support the company's global AI infrastructure expansion.

Samsung Electronics will invest $500 million, while Samsung C&T, Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI, Samsung Life Insurance, and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance will provide the remaining $500 million.

Here are some details: 

• Helix said the commitment builds on more than $10 billion of capital already committed to its strategy.

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• The company invests in, delivers, and manages AI-enabling infrastructure, including hyperscale data centers, power generation and transmission, and fiber and connectivity assets.

• Helix said it expects to use Nvidia technology, Samsung's technology, and Samsung's energy storage capabilities to accelerate the development and delivery of AI infrastructure.

• In a separate statement, Samsung said the investment would help accelerate the global rollout of AI data centers through Helix while creating opportunities for collaboration among participating Samsung affiliates.

• Helix said its anchor investors include KKR, the Kuwait Investment Authority, Nvidia, and others.

Source: Reuters
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