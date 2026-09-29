Samsung, affiliates commit $1 billion to KKR-backed Helix Digital AI buildout

Sept 29 : KKR-backed US-based AI infrastructure company Helix Digital said on Tuesday that Samsung and its affiliates had committed a combined $1 billion to support the company's global AI infrastructure expansion.

Samsung Electronics will invest $500 million, while Samsung C&T, Samsung SDS, Samsung SDI, Samsung Life Insurance, and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance will provide the remaining $500 million.

Here are some details:

• Helix said the commitment builds on more than $10 billion of capital already committed to its strategy.

• The company invests in, delivers, and manages AI-enabling infrastructure, including hyperscale data centers, power generation and transmission, and fiber and connectivity assets.

• Helix said it expects to use Nvidia technology, Samsung's technology, and Samsung's energy storage capabilities to accelerate the development and delivery of AI infrastructure.

• In a separate statement, Samsung said the investment would help accelerate the global rollout of AI data centers through Helix while creating opportunities for collaboration among participating Samsung affiliates.

• Helix said its anchor investors include KKR, the Kuwait Investment Authority, Nvidia, and others.