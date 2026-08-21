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Samsung Elec to convene board meeting Friday to discuss shareholder return plan, says source
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Samsung Elec to convene board meeting Friday to discuss shareholder return plan, says source

Samsung Elec to convene board meeting Friday to discuss shareholder return plan, says source

A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

21 Aug 2026 10:31AM
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SEOUL, Aug 21 : Samsung Electronics plans to hold a board meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss a new shareholder return package, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, after media reports said the plan could be worth more than $70 billion.

The source did not give details, but said it could be a significant amount and the meeting could take place after the market closes.

A Samsung Electronics spokesperson declined to comment.

South Korea's MoneyToday reported on Thursday that the company is set to announce a new shareholder return policy ​later this month worth more than ‌100 trillion won ($71.75 billion).

Samsung Electronics, the world's top memory chipmaker and rival SK Hynix, have been under growing investor pressure to return more of their AI-driven cash gains to shareholders through dividends and buybacks after their record-high profits failed to ease investor jitters about AI spending.

SK Hynix said on Wednesday it will buy back and cancel 40 trillion won ($28.61 billion) of treasury shares and allocate more than 50 per cent of free cash flow generated between 2025 and 2027 to boost shareholder returns.

Source: Reuters
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