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Samsung Elec sees up to $79.5 billion available for 2026 shareholder returns
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Samsung Elec sees up to $79.5 billion available for 2026 shareholder returns

Samsung Elec sees up to $79.5 billion available for 2026 shareholder returns

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the technology company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

21 Aug 2026 04:23PM
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SEOUL, Aug 21 : Samsung Electronics said on Friday it has available about 90 trillion won to 110 trillion won ($65 billion to $79.5 billion) for shareholder returns in 2026, subject to business performance, investment and cash flow.

Samsung plans to distribute about 30 trillion won in cash dividends in the third quarter, including regular quarterly dividends, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board will decide remaining payouts in January 2027, with cash dividends, share buybacks and share cancellations to be considered.

($1 = 1,383.5000 won)

Source: Reuters
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