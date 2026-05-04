Samsung Electronics appoints new TV chief amid mounting challenges

SEOUL, May 4 : Samsung Electronics replaced its TV head for the first time in more than two years, as it faces mounting competition from Chinese rivals at home and aboard.

Samsung said in a statement on Monday that it has appointed Lee Won-jin, who was previously Head of the Global Marketing Office, as the new head of its Visual Display Business, succeeding Yong Seok-woo, who will serve as an adviser.

Samsung usually carries out its annual management reshuffle around December, and the company did not disclose the reason for the replacement.