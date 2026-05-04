Logo
Logo

Business

Samsung Electronics appoints new TV chief amid mounting challenges
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Samsung Electronics appoints new TV chief amid mounting challenges

Samsung Electronics appoints new TV chief amid mounting challenges

FILE PHOTO: Global CMO at Samsung Electronics Won-Jin Lee attends the Allen and Company Sun Valley Media and Technology Conference at The Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

04 May 2026 08:47AM (Updated: 04 May 2026 08:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, May 4 : Samsung Electronics replaced its TV head for the first time in more than two years, as it faces mounting competition from Chinese rivals at home and aboard.

Samsung said in a statement on Monday that it has appointed Lee Won-jin, who was previously Head of the Global Marketing Office, as the new head of its Visual Display Business, succeeding Yong Seok-woo, who will serve as an adviser.

Samsung usually carries out its annual management reshuffle around December, and the company did not disclose the reason for the replacement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement