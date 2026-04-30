Samsung Electronics expects to win more customers for advanced logic chips

SEOUL, April 30 : Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it expects to win more deals to manufacture logic chips using its advanced 2 nanometer process in the near future, adding it has been in talks with big tech customers regarding the foundry contracts.

Samsung, which competes with TSMC and Intel in the contract chip manufacturing business, said it is in a preliminary review to build a second fab in Taylor in the U.S. state of Texas in line with discussions with customers regarding the potential orders.

The South Korea company said it is on track to start volume production at its first fab in Taylor in 2027 after starting operations this year.

Last year, Samsung secured a $16.5 billion order from Tesla to produce logic chips. In January, Korean media reported Samsung was in talks with Qualcomm and other customers regarding the 2 nanometer process.