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Samsung Electronics invests $175 million in Element Biosciences' Series E funding round
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Samsung Electronics invests $175 million in Element Biosciences' Series E funding round

Samsung Electronics invests $175 million in Element Biosciences' Series E funding round

FILE PHOTO: A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

10 Jun 2026 12:25AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 12:51AM)
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June 9 : Privately held Element Biosciences said on Tuesday it had raised funds in an upsized Series E round, including $175 million from longtime investor Samsung Electronics, to expand commercialization of its genetic testing and research products.

The San Diego-based company did not disclose the total size of the round or its valuation. It also did not name the other investors.

Element said the financing would support commercialization of its sequencing products, such as AVITI and VITARI, as well as the upcoming launches of AVITI Dx and AVITI24.

The AVITI sequencing system is benchtop gene-sequencing equipment that decodes DNA and RNA for applications including medical research, disease detection and drug development.

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In the gene-sequencing market, Illumina remains the dominant player, while Roche has been expanding its footprint through partnerships and investments in next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics.

Element said the funding would also help expand its international presence and support development of future products for research, drug development and diagnostic uses.

The financing is subject to regulatory approval.

The new financing follows Element's $277 million Series D round announced in July 2024.

Source: Reuters
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