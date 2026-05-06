Samsung Electronics' market cap surpasses $1 trln after US AI chip stocks surge

SEOUL, May 6 : The market capitalisation of Samsung Electronics' common stock surpassed $1 trillion on Wednesday, making it the second Asian company after TSMC to reach the milestone.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top memory chipmaker, saw its market value reach 1,500 trillion won ($1.03 trillion) in early trading in Seoul on Wednesday, tracking sharp gains of AI-related stocks in the U.S. overnight.

Shares of the South Korean chip giant were up 12 per cent at 09:52 a.m. (0052 GMT) in Seoul, outstripping the benchmark Kospi's 5.4 per cent gain.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record-high closes on Tuesday, lifted by Intel ​and other AI-related stocks, as a U.S.-Iran ceasefire held and investors focused on strong quarterly earnings.

($1 = 1,458.2000 won)