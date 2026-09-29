Samsung Electronics says HBM to account for nearly 30% of industry DRAM capacity next year

SEOUL, Sept 29 : A Samsung Electronics executive said on Tuesday that high-bandwidth memory (HBM) is expected to account for nearly 30 per cent of Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) chipmakers' total wafer capacity next year, up from about 20 per cent currently.

Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President Kim Taewoo said HBM and standard DRAM compete for the same wafer capacity, meaning expanding HBM output could constrain standard DRAM supply.

HBM is a crucial component for AI computing, consisting of vertically stacked memory chips that allow processors to access vast amounts of data at high speeds. The market is dominated by South Korea's SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, as well as US-based Micron Technology.