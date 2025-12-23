SEOUL, Dec ‌23 : Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday its unit Harman International has agreed to acquire German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen's advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) business for 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion).

Samsung said ‌the deal will allow Harman ‌to secure ADAS-related technologies and products, including front-facing vehicle cameras and ADAS controllers, marking a full-scale entry into the fast-growing ADAS market.

ADAS technologies use cameras and sensors to ‍detect the surrounding environment, including lanes, the distance to vehicles ahead and pedestrians to assist safe driving.

The company said the market ​for ADAS and ‌central vehicle controllers is expected to expand in size from 62.6 trillion ​won ($42.18 billion) in 2025 to 97.4 trillion won ⁠in 2030.

The acquisition marks ‌Samsung's latest major deal this year, ​after it announced in May a 1.5 billion euro agreement to buy ‍German cooling system maker FlaktGroup.

Samsung said the ⁠transaction is expected to close within 2026.

($1 = 1,484.1500 ​won)

($1 = 0.8495 euros)

(Reporting ‌by Heekyong YangEditing by Ed ‍Davies ​and Shri Navaratnam)