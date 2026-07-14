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Samsung explores potential US listing via ADRs, Bloomberg News reports
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Samsung explores potential US listing via ADRs, Bloomberg News reports

Samsung explores potential US listing via ADRs, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at the company's store in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

14 Jul 2026 03:37PM (Updated: 14 Jul 2026 04:08PM)
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July 14 : Samsung Electronics Co. is in the early stages of exploring a potential offering of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Samsung declined to comment.

Samsung has held preliminary discussions with banks, but hasn’t yet made a decision about whether to proceed, the report said adding that the discussions are in the very early stages and may not result in a listing. 

The South Korean chipmaker has previously reviewed the possibility of an ADR offering before ultimately deciding against proceeding, though the successful US listing of SK Hynix  has given Samsung fresh motivation to revisit the idea, the report said.

Last week, rival SK Hynix priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 ​ raising about $26.5 billion in the biggest-ever US listing by a foreign company. 

Source: Reuters
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