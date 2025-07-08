Samsung flags big miss in Q2 profit, citing US AI chip curbs on China

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday (Jul 8) it expected its second quarter operating profits to fall by more than half, blaming United States export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The tech giant said in a regulatory filing that its April to June operating profits were expected to drop to ₩4.6 trillion (US$3.3 billion) - down 56 per cent from a year earlier and 31 per cent from the previous quarter.

The figure was 23.4 per cent lower than the average estimate, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, which cited its own financial data firm.

Sales were estimated at ₩74 trillion, down 0.1 per cent from a year earlier and 6.5 per cent from the previous quarter.

The company did not disclose its net income or the detailed earnings of its business divisions.

In a separate release, the company explained why the results "fell short of market expectations".

The company's key semiconductors division "recorded a quarter-on-quarter decline in profit due to inventory value adjustments and the impact of US restrictions on advanced AI chips for China", it said.

Washington has expanded efforts to prevent Beijing from getting state-of-the-art chips over concerns that they could be used to advance the country's military systems and other tech capabilities.

The restrictions mean the company's high-tech factories were running well below capacity.