Samsung to start production of HBM4 chips next month for Nvidia supply, source says
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics HBM4, a sixth-generation high-bandwidth memory solution for AI and HPC applications, on display during the 2025 Korea Tech Festival in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

26 Jan 2026 07:52AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:09AM)
SEOUL, Jan 26 : Samsung Electronics plans to start production of its next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM4, starting next month and supply them to Nvidia, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The person declined to give details such as how many chips it plans to supply to Nvidia.

A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment.

South Korean newspaper Korea Economic Daily reported on Monday that Samsung passed HBM4 qualification tests for Nvidia and AMD and will start shipping to those companies next month, citing chip industry sources.

Source: Reuters
