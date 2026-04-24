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Samsung's chip output drops overnight as workers protest over pay, union says
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Samsung's chip output drops overnight as workers protest over pay, union says

Samsung's chip output drops overnight as workers protest over pay, union says

Samsung Electronics’ labour union members chant slogans during a protest against company’s compensation levels ahead of a planned lengthy strike in front of Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

24 Apr 2026 06:10PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2026 06:32PM)
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SEOUL, April 24 : Samsung Electronics' production of foundry and memory chips at its facilities in South Korea dropped 58 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, during the overnight shift on Thursday as unionised workers attended a protest demanding higher wages, the company's union said.

Many workers, who joined protest on Thursday at a factory complex in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, skipped the overnight shift from 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday at the company's South Korean production facilities after the protest, according to the union.

Samsung's factories are scheduled to operate 24 hours a day on three shifts, the union said.

Samsung declined to comment.

Source: Reuters
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