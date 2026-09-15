Samsung's India public policy chief resigns, sources say

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 : Samsung India's head of public affairs and ESG, Rajiv Aggarwal, has resigned after nearly four years in the job, two sources with knowledge of the departure said on Tuesday.

The reason for his resignation was not clear.

Aggarwal, who oversaw the South Korean tech giant's relationship with the Indian government, is serving his last week at Samsung India, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the details were confidential.

The 57-year-old former Indian bureaucrat, who has also worked at Uber and Meta, declined to comment. Samsung Electronics did not respond to Reuters queries.

Companies like Samsung and Apple have had to recently contend with demands from the Indian government to pre-install state-run apps, which they have opposed for privacy reasons.

Samsung is also among companies that have challenged in court an Indian government policy that increases businesses' payments to electronic-waste recyclers.

The company has a 16.2 per cent share of India's smartphone market, sharing the spot with Oppo and just behind market leader Vivo. In 2023, it was India's No. 1 smartphone player.