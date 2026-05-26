Samsung's non-chip union files injunction in bid to stop vote on bonuses, media reports

SEOUL, May 26 : A Samsung Electronics' union representing workers in non-semiconductor divisions has filed an injunction with a South Korean court in a bid to stop an ongoing vote by workers in its semiconductor division on a bonus increase, Newsis reported on Tuesday.

The union comprises about 13,000 workers from the smartphones, television and home appliances divisions, the news agency said.

The non-chip union took the action after being told it had no right to join the vote by unionised workers in the semiconductor division, Newsis said, citing a union representative.

Around 57,000 workers at Samsung began voting on Friday on a pay deal that would ensure large bonuses for memory chip workers to avert a planned 18-day strike.