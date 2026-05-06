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Saudi Arabia cuts Arab Light June OSP for Asia from record levels
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Saudi Arabia cuts Arab Light June OSP for Asia from record levels

Saudi Arabia cuts Arab Light June OSP for Asia from record levels
General view of Aramco's oil field in the Empty Quarter, Shaybah, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Saudi Arabia cuts Arab Light June OSP for Asia from record levels
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al Saud meets Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the day Pakistan hosts talks with the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to discuss regional de-escalation, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 29, 2026. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo
06 May 2026 03:44AM (Updated: 06 May 2026 04:48AM)
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May 5 : Saudi Arabia has set the June Arab Light crude oil official selling price to Asia at $15.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, down from the previous month, Saudi Aramco said in a statement on Tuesday.

The OSP premium for the previous month was $19.50 a barrel.

The cut came almost in line with a Reuters survey of industry sources last month which said Saudi Arabia might cut its official June OSP to Asia from record levels as spot premiums eased and as demand cooled after weeks of supply disruption from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The company lowered Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe to a $25.85 premium versus ICE Brent, down by $2 per barrel and kept its price for North American customers unchanged at $14.60 premium to ASCI.

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Meanwhile, seven OPEC+ countries will raise oil output targets by 188,000 barrels per day in June, the third consecutive monthly increase, OPEC+ said in a statement on Sunday.

The hike in oil output comes after the United Arab Emirates last week said it was quitting OPEC and OPEC+, dealing a heavy blow to the oil exporting groups and their de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, at a time when the Iran war has caused a historic energy shock and rattled the global economy.

Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a

differential to the Oman/Dubai average:

JUNE MAY CHANGE

SUPER LIGHT $17.15 $21.15 -4.00

EXTRA LIGHT $16.00 $20.00 -4.00

LIGHT $15.50 $19.50 -4.00

MEDIUM $13.75 $17.75 -4.00

HEAVY $12.40 $16.40 -4.00

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for United States are

set against ASCI:

  JUNE MAY CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT $15.95 $15.95 0.00

LIGHT $14.60 $14.60 0.00

MEDIUM $13.40 $13.40 0.00

HEAVY $12.65 $12.65 0.00

       

Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe

are set against ICE Brent:

  JUNE MAY CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT $27.45 $29.45 -2.00

LIGHT $25.85 $27.85 -2.00

MEDIUM $25.05 $27.05 -2.00

HEAVY $22.65 $24.65 -2.00

       

Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the

Mediterranean are set against ICE Brent:

  JUNE MAY CHANGE

EXTRA LIGHT $27.35 $29.35 -2.00

LIGHT $25.65 $27.65 -2.00

MEDIUM $25.05 $27.05 -2.00

HEAVY $22.35 $24.35 -2.00

Source: Reuters
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