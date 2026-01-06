DUBAI, Jan ‌6 : Saudi Arabia plans to open its financial markets to all foreign investors from February 1, the Gulf country's market regulator said on Tuesday, as it eases rules to attract more money from abroad.

The amendments approved by the Capital Markets Authority eliminate ‌the concept of the Qualified Foreign Investor, ‌scrapping a rule that allowed only international investors with direct and consistent access to the Saudi capital market.

The move will allow investors from around the world to invest directly in the capital market, the CMA said in a statement, ‍adding it would support inflows and improve market liquidity.

Saudi Arabia, which is more than halfway through an economic plan to reduce its dependence on oil, has been trying to attract ​foreign investors, including by ‌establishing exchange-traded funds with Asian partners in Japan and Hong Kong.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Regulators last year also opened the ​door for foreigners to buy listed firms that own real estate ⁠in Mecca and Medina, without ‌changing restrictions on direct land ownership, and Saudi ​stocks jumped in September following a report that the CMA may ease rules capping foreign ownership of ‍listed companies.

International investors held 590 billion riyals ($157 billion) in the ⁠Saudi capital market at the end of the third quarter last ​year, the CMA ‌said.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)