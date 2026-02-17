Saudi's Public Investment Fund transfers stake in Take-Two Interactive

(Corrects story and headline to clarify that PIF has transferred the stake to a subsidiary, and not dissolved it, and removes reference to Saudi's gaming push)

Feb 17 : Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has transferred its stake in Take-Two Interactive to a subsidiary, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, ahead of the videogame publisher's highly anticipated launch of "Grand Theft Auto VI."

The PIF, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, was Take-Two's second-largest shareholder with around 11 million shares worth just under $3 billion, according to data from LSEG. The position is now held by Savvy Games Group.

Last year, the PIF and others agreed to acquire Take-Two rival Electronic Arts in a $55 billion deal as part of its gaming bet.