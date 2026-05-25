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Schneider Electric sees India data center business outpacing core growth on AI boom
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Schneider Electric sees India data center business outpacing core growth on AI boom

Schneider Electric sees India data center business outpacing core growth on AI boom

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Schneider Electric is pictured at the Global Industrie exhibition in Villepinte near Paris, France, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

25 May 2026 03:59PM
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May 25 : Schneider Electric expects its India data center business to outpace broader operations in the country over the next four to five years, driven by surging demand for AI-ready infrastructure, according to a senior executive.

Data centers currently account for 15 per cent to 20 per cent of Schneider Electric's India business and are growing at a double-digit pace, with the company expecting the segment to become a much larger share, Sumati Sahgal, vice-president for Secure Power and Data Centres, Greater India Zone, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"This business will contribute to a much faster pace of growth than what the rest of the core business sees," Sahgal said, adding that data centers and grid modernisation would rank among the company's strongest growth themes.

India's data center market is projected to reach $31.36 billion by 2035, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.37 per cent, according to Astute Analytica.

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India's data center capacity could surge to 6-7 gigawatts by 2030 from 1.5 gigawatts at present, Sahgal said, with investment spreading beyond Mumbai and Chennai into states like Gujarat and Rajasthan as companies build capacity closer to customers.

India is emerging as both a consumption and manufacturing hub for data center power and cooling equipment, with demand coming from hyperscalers, colocation operators, and enterprises seeking integrated infrastructure and services, she added.

Schneider Electric supplies critical data center infrastructure, including UPS systems, switchgear, power distribution units, precision cooling, and energy management software, positioning it as a key vendor as AI workloads drive demand for efficient and reliable digital infrastructure.

The company covers the full range of data center needs, from power and cooling to software and services, and manufactures locally.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure, its India-listed entity, manufactures electrical distribution equipment including transformers and switchgear, while the broader India business spans energy management, automation, and digital infrastructure.

Source: Reuters
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