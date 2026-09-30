Senate Republican says Chinese vehicle bill will not ban Mercedes-Benz in US

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 : A sponsor of a bill toughen a U.S. government ‌ban on Chinese vehicles said Tuesday talks are ongoing to ensure German automaker Mercedes-Benz is not banned from selling vehicles in the United States.

The bill approved by the Senate Commerce Committee in July would ban companies with more than 15 per cent ownership by Chinese entities from selling vehicles in the ​United States. Mercedes-Benz has nearly 20 per cent passive ownership from Chinese entities.

"What we're not going to do, obviously, is ban Mercedes-Benz vehicles in America," said Republican Bernie Moreno, adding "there's concern that can they get to 15 per cent without debilitating their company?"

Moreno hopes to try to win fast-track approval for the Chinese vehicle bill this week before the Senate adjourns until November.