Logo
Logo

Business

Senator Cruz questions private investment firm plan to acquire T-Mobile wireless spectrum
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Senator Cruz questions private investment firm plan to acquire T-Mobile wireless spectrum

Senator Cruz questions private investment firm plan to acquire T-Mobile wireless spectrum

A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

16 Jun 2026 04:27AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 04:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, June 15 : The chair of the Senate Commerce Committee on Monday questioned a plan from private investment firm Grain Management to acquire key wireless spectrum from T-Mobile but potentially delay its use for years.

Last year, T-Mobile agreed to sell its portfolio of 800 MHz licenses to private investment firm Grain Management for $2.9 billion in cash and all of Grain's 600 MHz spectrum licenses. Republican Senator Ted Cruz said in a letter seen by Reuters the Federal Communications Commission should only approve the deal "with specific, enforceable deployment requirements. The United States cannot afford to let valuable spectrum remain underutilized as demand continues to increase."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement