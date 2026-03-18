Senator wants White House to answer if TikTok investors will pay $10 billion to US Treasury

March 17 : The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday asked the White House to answer if investors are paying $10 billion to the Treasury as part of the Trump administration-brokered sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Senator Mark Warner cited a Wall Street Journal report that investors in the new TikTok joint venture – including Oracle, Silver Lake, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and other investors – have already paid $2.5 billion to the Treasury and will pay the remaining $7.5 billion in installments. ByteDance said in January TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will secure U.S. user data, apps and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity measures.