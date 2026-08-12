Senior OpenAI executive Brad Lightcap to leave for new venture

Aug 11 : Senior OpenAI executive Brad Lightcap said on Tuesday he would leave the company to start a new venture, as the ChatGPT maker gears up to go public amid growing AI demand.

"Over the last few months, I've been focused on the next horizon and what would stand in the way of mission success. I believe there are a few important new things the world will need to get right as we enter this next period," Lightcap said in a post on X.

In response to Lightcap's post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he was "excited to work together on what's next."

Lightcap moved in April from his role as OpenAI's chief operating officer to a role focused on leading special projects. He previously worked with Altman at venture capital firm Y Combinator and joined OpenAI in 2018.

OpenAI said that in recent months, Lightcap's responsibilities had already shifted away from the day-to-day management of larger organizations, so the company does not expect his departure to impact teams.

Lightcap's departure follows a similar announcement from Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of AGI deployment, who said in July she would step down from her full-time role and pivot to a part-time advisory position at the ChatGPT maker, following an extended medical leave for a neuroimmune condition.