Seoul advances increased cash rules for leveraged ETFs to July 31

SEOUL, July 24 : South Korea's financial regulator said on Friday it is bringing forward the implementation of increased deposit requirement for retail investors to trade single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to July 31 to address market volatility.

The Financial Services Commission said that retail investors must maintain a 30 million won ($20,437) cash deposit to trade single-stock leveraged ETFs, which was accelerated from an earlier plan to take effect sometime in August.

The measures aim to curb speculative trading by retail investors. The approval of domestic single-stock leveraged ETFs linked to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in late May has been criticised as having led to increased volatility in the market.

($1 = 1,467.9000 won)