Sezzle dismisses auditor Baker Tilly, appoints PwC for 2026

March 20 : Sezzle has dismissed its independent auditor Baker Tilly and instead appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for 2026, the buy now, pay later company said in a filing on Monday.

The company disclosed a material weakness in controls over the classification of cash flows related to notes receivable for fiscal 2024 and 2025.

The filing said Baker Tilly's audit opinions for the years were unqualified and did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer.

However, the auditor said Sezzle's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective as of December 31, 2025 due to material weakness.

Sezzle said it had no disagreements with Baker Tilly during the two most recent fiscal years and the subsequent interim period.

The dismissal was approved by the audit committee, while the new appointment is subject to completiton of standard client procedures.