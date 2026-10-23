Singapore Exchange CEO signals succession planning as contract nears end in 2027

Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye said on Friday (Oct 23) that the bourse operator had begun planning for an eventual leadership transition, although no date had been set for his departure.

In a statement delivered at SGX's annual general meeting, Loh said he had recently informed the chairman that planning should begin for a future CEO transition.

Loh joined the bourse operator as chief executive officer in July 2015 and also serves as an executive and non-independent director on its board. His current contract runs until mid-July 2027.

The potential transition comes as SGX seeks to build on growth across its securities, derivatives and foreign exchange businesses, while Singapore pushes to reinvigorate its equities market and attract more listings.

Last year, Singapore introduced a 20 per cent tax rebate for primary listings and established a framework for dual listings on the SGX and Nasdaq, as part of broader efforts to strengthen its capital markets.