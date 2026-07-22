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Shanghai holds compliance guidance meeting with automakers including Tesla, BYD
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Shanghai holds compliance guidance meeting with automakers including Tesla, BYD

Shanghai holds compliance guidance meeting with automakers including Tesla, BYD

FILE PHOTO: Tesla cars line up for inspection at the Tesla Gigafactory during a government‑organised media trip in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

22 Jul 2026 07:55PM (Updated: 22 Jul 2026 08:02PM)
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BEIJING, July 22 : Shanghai authorities said on Wednesday it convened major automakers, dealer groups and internet platforms to reinforce compliance requirements as part of a campaign to regulate online information dissemination in the automotive sector.

• The meeting, organised Tuesday by several city authorities including cyberspace, commerce and market regulator, was attended by 15 major automakers.

• These included SAIC Motor, Tesla, BYD, Xiaomi, Xpeng, Nio and Li Auto, as well as more than 80 dealer groups, a statement showed.

• Internet platforms, including Bilibili and Xiaohongshu, were also summoned to the meeting.

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• In the meeting, Shanghai's market regulator clarified rules on pricing compliance covering manufacturing, pricing strategies and vehicle sales.

• Authorities urged automakers and dealers to conduct self-inspections and resist improper online marketing practices, a statement from Shanghai's cyberspace administration said.

• They also called on internet platforms to strengthen content reviews and handling of corporate infringement complaints, while pledging to step up rectification campaign and improve online information environment surrounding auto industry.

Source: Reuters
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