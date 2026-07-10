Shein could aim for September or October IPO in Hong Kong, source says

July 10 : Fast-fashion retailer Shein is likely to aim for its Hong Kong initial public offering in September or October, said a source familiar with the situation, after the company won approval from the Chinese securities regulator on Friday.

Shein has indicated it could sell up to 8 per cent of its shares but the final level is likely to be lower, the source said. With a possible IPO valuation of $40 to $50 billion, the amount raised would be in the low single digits.

Shein was valued at $100 billion in a 2022 fundraising, but the company will compensate investors for the decline in valuation by giving them money to buy shares in the offering, the source added.