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Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu over photos of clothing
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Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu over photos of clothing

Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu over photos of clothing
FILE PHOTO: A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu over photos of clothing
FILE PHOTO: Shein and Temu app icons are seen in this illustration taken August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
13 Aug 2026 05:49PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2026 06:04PM)
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LONDON, Aug 13 : Online fast-fashion platform Shein on Thursday lost its London lawsuit against rival Temu for alleged copyright infringement in relation to photos of some of its products.

The ruling, which comes as Shein aims for a $30 billion to $40 billion valuation in a Hong Kong initial public offering, concerns the first round of their London legal battle.

Thursday's ruling dismissed Shein's claims for copyright infringement and upheld Temu's counterclaim, seeking damages for having to remove listings when Shein obtained an injunction.

A Shein spokesperson said the company was surprised by the ruling: "We do not believe that is the right outcome for brands and rights holders seeking to protect their copyright online."

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Temu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the start of the trial in May, Shein accused Temu of breaching its copyright "on an industrial scale", using its photos to advertise copies of Shein's own-brand clothing to "piggy-back" on a more established competitor.

Temu – owned by PDD Holdings – denied the allegations and argued that Shein was using litigation to stifle competition.

Temu's separate counterclaim, alleging that Shein broke competition law by tying fast-fashion suppliers to exclusive agreements, is due to go to trial next year.

Shein and Temu, which have expanded rapidly in international markets with low-cost clothing, accessories and gadgets, have also sued each other in the U.S.

Source: Reuters
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