Shein shares slide 10% in long-awaited Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG: Online fashion retailer Shein's shares tumbled about 10 per cent in early Hong Kong trading on Tuesday (Sep 1) as the company made its long-awaited debut, capping a years-long effort to go public.

The stock began trading at HK$48.56 each, in line with the final price set in the initial public offering that raised US$1.7 billion and valued Shein at US$26.5 billion. The shares then fell to HK$43.8 each.

On its debut, Shein is valued well below its 2022 peak of nearly US$100 billion.

Demand for Shein's stock during the IPO was tepid compared to other high-profile deals in the past year.

The retail tranche was subscribed 5.63 times, while the international portion was subscribed 2.59 ​times, Shein said in a stock exchange filing on Monday. Some deals have been hundreds of times oversubscribed, especially from Hong Kong's army of retail investors who track IPOs very closely.

"Never been bullish on this IPO. Revenue's not growing, and a lot of the money raised is basically going back to the earlier investors," said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at uSMART Securities in Hong Kong.

"Grey market already dropped below the offering price, cornerstone lock-up doesn't really help."

The amount sold in the IPO represents about 6.6 per cent of Shein's enlarged share capital. Cornerstone investors took about one-fifth of the IPO and are locked up for six months, leaving roughly 5 per cent freely tradeable.

Known globally for selling US$5 tops and US$10 dresses, Shein has been humbled by tariff and duty changes in the US and Europe that undermine the foundations of its business.

Intense scrutiny of its business practices in the West also hampered its attempts to list in New York and London, which were ultimately blocked by Chinese authorities.

"The valuation reset reflects more than just slower growth," said Jianggan Li, CEO of consultancy Momentum Works, adding investors now regard Shein as exposed to tariffs, other regulatory risks and competition.