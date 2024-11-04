Will closing a US tax loophole that has saved millions for platforms like Shein and Temu have any impact?

GETTING AROUND TAX LOOPHOLE

Instead of bringing bulk shipments into US warehouses, Shein and Temu ship small individual orders directly to American shoppers, allowing them to legally skip import duties. This is because US law exempts shipments under US$800 from tax.

Using the tax loophole saves foreign e-commerce platforms millions of dollars in import fees, which the White House has said undercuts American workers, retailers and manufacturers.

As the US prepares for the busiest shopping season of the year, it wants to close the loophole known as the de minimis exemption. Such a move will force retailers like Shein and Temu - two of the fastest growing retailers in the country - to pay duties on goods of any value.

Proposals made by lawmakers in September to that end will not go into effect immediately - they will be subject to feedback from the industry before being finalised in the coming months.

MINIMAL IMPACT

In response to the proposals, both Shein and Temu said that the import loophole was not central to their success.

Shein said that its growth was anchored in its "on-demand business model", while Temu said its "growth is not dependent on this policy".

In the same vein, experts said the impact on the firms may be minimal.

“As a customer, if I'm buying a T-shirt for US$3 (and) I have to pay duties, the duties may be 10 per cent (or) 20 per cent. No big deal. In that case, the price is still much lower than other retailers’,” said distinguished professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management Christopher Tan.

However, the US is also concerned about another issue with regards to Temu: Data privacy concerns.