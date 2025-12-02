Shein probed by Texas attorney general over labour practices, product safety

AUSTIN: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday (Dec 1) he is investigating Shein, to determine whether the fast fashion retailer violated state law related to unethical labour practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.

Paxton's investigation increases pressure on Shein, which was embroiled in scandal last month after France's consumer fraud agency found childlike sex dolls and illegal weapons available for sale on the China-founded retailer's online platform.

Shein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Paxton said his probe will focus on whether Shein violated state law by using toxic or hazardous materials, or misleading consumers about product safety and ethical sourcing.

The probe will also examine Shein's data collection and privacy practices, Paxton added.