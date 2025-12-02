Shopify resolves login issues that impacted thousands of users on Cyber Monday

Dec 1 : Shopify said it had fixed certain issues related to logging in to the online shopping platform that impacted thousands of customers and several small businesses on Cyber Monday.

The outages peaked around 11 a.m. ET with around 4,000 outages reported. About 128 users reported problems at 2:40 p.m. ET, according to the outage-tracking website Downdetector.

"We have found and fixed an issue with our login authentication flow, and are seeing signs of recovery for admin and POS (point of sale) login issues now," Shopify said on its website, adding that it continues to monitor the recovery.

The platform had earlier launched an investigation into the issue, noting that some merchants may also have seen an issue with checkouts due to not being able to access point-of-sale systems.

Shopify was also down in the UK, as per Downdetector, with about 2,500 outages reported at its peak at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The outage coincides with Cyber Monday, the biggest online shopping day in the U.S., with strong Black Friday momentum and AI-powered shopping tools expected to drive sales.