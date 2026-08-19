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SK Hynix to buy back, cancel $29 billion worth of treasury shares
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SK Hynix to buy back, cancel $29 billion worth of treasury shares

SK Hynix to buy back, cancel $29 billion worth of treasury shares

FILE PHOTO: The SK hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

19 Aug 2026 03:13PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2026 03:16PM)
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SEOUL, Aug 19 : SK Hynix said on Wednesday it would buy back and cancel 40 trillion won ($28.61 billion) worth of treasury shares to boost shareholder returns. 

The South Korean chipmaker also said it would spend at least 50 per cent of free cash flow generated between 2025 and 2027 on shareholder returns. 

The company said it plans to pursue additional shareholder returns through share repurchases, cancellations and dividends, with details on the amount and method to be announced alongside its third-quarter earnings release.

($1 = 1,397.9200 won)

Source: Reuters
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