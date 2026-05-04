Logo
Logo

Business

SK Hynix shares rally 13% after US tech firms signal strong AI spending plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

SK Hynix shares rally 13% after US tech firms signal strong AI spending plans

SK Hynix shares rally 13% after US tech firms signal strong AI spending plans

FILE PHOTO: The SK hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

04 May 2026 02:14PM (Updated: 04 May 2026 04:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL, May 4 : Shares of SK Hynix surged 13 per cent to a record high on Monday, driven by foreign buying, after some big U.S. tech firms last week hiked their investment plans for artificial intelligence data centres.

The South Korean chipmaker outperformed bigger rival Samsung Electronics, which has been weighed down by the risk of a potential strike by unionised workers demanding a bigger share of the company's AI-driven profits.

SK Hynix shares closed up 12.52 per cent to a record high of 1,447,000 won ($985.29) per share, outstripping Samsung Electronics' 5.44 per cent gain and the wider market's 5.1 per cent rise.

The Bank of Korea's senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai raised expectations that the current chip market boom would last longer than it did in previous cycles, echoing forecasts made by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix during their earnings conference calls last month.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

All four of the U.S. tech giants including Alphabet, which reported results on Wednesday, signalled that spending on AI would not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass $700 billion this year, up from around $600 billion previously.

In particular, Microsoft and Meta unveiled higher-than-expected capital expenditure plans for this year, partly because of surging memory chip prices, while expressing confidence in those investments.

"I think everybody knows that the cost of these components, particularly memory, has skyrocketed. We are just in a stage where there's just not enough capacity for the amount of demand," Amazon said on an earnings conference call last week.

($1 = 1,468.6000 won)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement