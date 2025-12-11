SLB, Shell partner to develop AI-powered solutions for energy industry

Dec 11 : SLB said on Thursday that it was partnering with Shell to develop digital and artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving performance and efficiency across upstream operations.

Shell and SLB will develop agentic AI-powered solutions designed to enhance the capabilities of technical experts and decision makers for Shell as well as the wider energy industry.

The deal extends a long-standing partnership between the two companies, after they partnered to deploy SLB's subsurface software, Petrel, across the London-listed company's assets worldwide.